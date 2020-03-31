 Video: COVID-19 has frozen Chinese investment in U.S. real estate. Where can it go from here? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Video: COVID-19 has frozen Chinese investment in U.S. real estate. Where can it go from here?

Video

The real estate market, like many others, has slowed down significantly since the coronavirus pandemic started. However, Chinese investment in U.S. real estate was already experiencing a downturn. Where will the market go from here? Is the reliability of the U.S. real estate market enough of a draw to bring Chinese buyers back?

Share
The Americans who fled China due to coronavirus, only to flee back Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Video: The cultural blend that is Hong Kong rapper, Dough-Boy

The editors March 30, 2020

Video: Yang Lan’s plan for bringing Chinese cashmere to the U.S.

The editors March 19, 2020

Video: The lessons of COVID-19: Working from home

The editors March 10, 2020

K-pop singer Zico’s #AnySongChallenge takes off in China

The editors March 4, 2020

Square dancing to shake off the coronavirus blues

The editors February 24, 2020

Inside China’s staggeringly profitable influencer economy

The editors February 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.