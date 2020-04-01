A boatload of Chinese money in India

Ananth Krishnan of Brookings India has published a new paper: Following the money: China Inc’s growing stake in India-China relations. Krishnan says it is “an entirely new assessment on Chinese money in India. It’s far greater and more widespread than anyone realizes.”
Which may be part of the reason for this, from Xinhua:
China-India relations are standing at a new starting point and facing new opportunities, Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said Wednesday when exchanging congratulatory messages with his Indian counterpart, Ram Nath Kovind, on the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
