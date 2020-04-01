 Editor's note for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Today is the 10th anniversary of the Sinica Podcast. That’s right: We started it on April Fools’ Day in 2010. Since then, we’ve done a total of 442 shows to date. You can listen to our very first show with guest Bill Bishop here.

You might be interested in this: Matthews Asia investment strategist Andy Rothman and Professor Arthur L. Reingold, MD, Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC Berkeley, are presenting a webcast update on the COVID-19 virus tomorrow, April 2, at 12:30 p.m. EST.  

Reingold worked for over 40 years on the prevention and control of infectious diseases at the national level, including eight years at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and with developing countries around the world.

It’s free: Simply register here.

Our word of the day is conceal (the extent of) the death toll (隐瞒了死亡人数 yǐnmán le sǐ wáng rén shù).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    China’s coronavirus numbers are fake — U.S. intelligence Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    China’s coronavirus numbers are fake — U.S. intelligence

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 1, 2020

    Misinformation and PR from Beijing

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 1, 2020

    A boatload of Chinese money in India

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 1, 2020

    UN partners with Tencent on ‘global dialogue’

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 1, 2020

    Three Americans get heat for cutting in a COVID-19 testing line in Qingdao; local government apologizes on their behalf

    The editors April 1, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

    The editors April 1, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.