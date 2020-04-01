UN partners with Tencent on ‘global dialogue’

From a Tencent press release:

Tencent and the United Nations (UN) today announced a new and innovative global partnership for the UN’s 75th anniversary, which will host thousands of online conversations through VooV Meeting (international version of Tencent Meeting), WeChat Work and Tencent Artificial Intelligence Simultaneous Interpretation (Tencent AI SI). This partnership means that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the largest global dialogue to date will be conducted with the technical support from one of the world’s largest Internet services and technology companies.

This also means that “the largest global dialogue to date” will be held on a platform subject to strict censorship rules that do not allow honest discussion of Chinese politics and health issues.

—Jeremy Goldkorn