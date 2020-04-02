COVID-19: Asymptomatic numbers and second waves

Caixin reports:
China’s health authorities began regular updates Wednesday of national tallies for asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers amid pressure from the public and senior officials to disclose the information.
As the data does not reveal the numbers of asymptomatic individuals that have previously completed quarantine and are no longer under medical observation, the tally is a snapshot of active cases, rather than a cumulative total.
From the South China Morning Post:
Henan Province in central China has taken the drastic measure of putting a mid-sized county in total lockdown as authorities try to fend off a second coronavirus wave in the midst of a push to revive the economy.
Curfew-like measures came into effect on Tuesday in Jia County, near the city of Pingdingshan, with the area’s roughly 600,000 residents told to stay home, according to a notice on the country’s official microblog account.
