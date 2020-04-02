Press freedom in Hong Kong continues to worsen

RTHK reports:

The Hong Kong government said today that its own public broadcaster RTHK had breached the “One China” principle and its mission as a public service broadcaster with a report on Taiwan being ignored by the World Health Organisation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong-based writer and corporate lawyer Antony Dapiran tweeted: “HK government is now wanting to police what journalists can and can’t say on political grounds. Press freedom was already under serious threat in HK and it looks like it will only get worse.”