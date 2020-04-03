 China re-tightens restrictions in Wuhan, as China’s economy plateaus at ‘80% of typical output’ - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China re-tightens restrictions in Wuhan, as China’s economy plateaus at ‘80% of typical output’

NewsletterPremium

national day of covid mourning april 3 peoples daily homepage

All government websites in China have gone into grayscale for April 3 to mark a “day of mourning” for coronavirus “martyrs,” including Dr. Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮. In this screenshot of the People’s Daily homepage, the banner text across the top reads, “Sincerely mourning the martyrs in the fight against the novel coronavirus and the compatriots who have passed away.”

The Guardian reports:

Residents of Wuhan have been warned to stay indoors [in Chinese] and strengthen protection measures, a few days before travel restrictions on the city at the centre of the pandemic are scheduled to be lifted…

While the number of daily cases has dropped dramatically since February, Wáng Zhōnglín 王忠林, Wuhan’s Communist party chief, said the risk of a rebound in the city’s epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

April 8 remains the scheduled day for the lockdown in Wuhan to officially begin lifting, but only for those with a green health code in their Alipay or WeChat monitoring app. A separate Wuhan city government announcement reported (in Chinese) that 51 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city.

Wuhan is not the only place re-tightening restrictions to avert a second outbreak of COVID-19. Sophia Yan at The Telegraph reports:

Jia, a county in the central province of Henan, has banned outward movement [in Chinese] and ordered workers without special permits to stay at home after several new infections were found in the area.

Yunnan, a southern province bordering Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, has blocked citizens leaving from ports in an effort to prevent them returning with the disease. Cinemas have also been ordered to shut once more.

Shanghai, the largest city in China with 25 million people, has closed tourist attractions after a brief period of welcoming guests while entertainment venues such as bars and internet cafes have been shuttered across the country.

Business activity is slowly resuming, even with the start-and-stop pattern of easing lockdowns across the country, according to an index compiled by Beijing-based economic consultancy Trivium. However, Trivium today commented:

China’s economy is plateauing at around 80% of typical output. If this state of affairs persist through Q2, China will almost certainly record negative growth in 2020.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
Week in Review: April 3, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Week in Review: April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Links for Friday, April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Editor’s note for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

Today in COVID-19 propaganda from Beijing

Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

An uneasy truce between Beijing and Washington

Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.