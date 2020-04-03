 Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily: Episode 64: Telemedicine in China in the time of COVID-19: Part 2 

Episode 64 of Tech Buzz China is the second of two episodes on the Chinese telemedicine sector, which is closely watched in the wake of COVID-19. This week, on the heels of episode 63’s discussion of Ping An Good Doctor, co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu talk about other experiments, such as Chunyu Yisheng 春雨医生, WeDoctor 好大夫, and Dingxiangyuan 丁香园. We also give overviews of telemedicine efforts by some of the large internet companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD Health.

NüVoices Podcast: U.S.-China cyber competition and cooperation with Julia Voo

Julia Voo is the research director for the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center’s new China Cyber Policy Initiative. In this episode, Julia and NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talk about China’s increased efforts to influence international technical standards, updates and challenges of the Digital Silk Road, how her Track II diplomatic work with the China Institute for International Strategic Studies contributes to mitigating cyber confrontation between the U.S. and China, and her time in Beijing as the head of the local Young China Watchers chapter, supporting a more diverse group of aspiring China experts.

Ta for Ta: Acting, comedy, and identity with Esther Chen

This week’s guest is Esther Chen, a stand-up comedian, actor, and host from Taiwan. Her lighthearted yet no-nonsense approach to life was exactly what we expected from Esther and it pulled Juliana out of her interviewing comfort zone. Throughout this episode, we also hear a more introspective, thoughtful Esther as she navigates questions about identity and success in the acting world.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Thursday, April 2, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

    Today in COVID-19 propaganda from Beijing

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

    An uneasy truce between Beijing and Washington

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

    Press freedom in Hong Kong continues to worsen

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

    COVID-19: Asymptomatic numbers and second waves

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

    Mistakes made by China and WHO

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 2, 2020

