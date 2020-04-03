Week in Review: April 3, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- U.S. intelligence officials doubt China’s numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths, and submitted a report relaying these doubts to the White House last week. The report reflects the mistrust and hostility that continues to dog Sino-U.S. relations despite the two countries recently reaching an apparent truce.
- Asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are finally being included in China’s official reports. The announcement by the National Health Commission comes after days of mixed messaging and increasing calls for transparency after reports of asymptomatic transmission of the virus.
- Donald Trump continued to take a nonconfrontational tack with China following his phone call with Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 last week, brushing aside allegations that China has been spreading misinformation about the origins of COVID-19.
- Numerous countries have accused China of exporting substandard medical equipment. The news of faulty equipment comes after Chinese government agencies and charities donated millions of face masks, testing kits, and other medical supplies to countries around the world as part of an attempt to recast its role as savior in the pandemic.
- However, China’s propaganda offensive continued undeterred, with the Party naming Dr. Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 an official martyr of the COVID-19 epidemic and state media encouraging Chinese citizens to travel to Serbia when the pandemic ends, following the Serbian president’s praise of China’s medical generosity.
- Three Americans were captured on video cutting in line at a Chinese medical facility, which led to an altercation with others in the queue and prompting outrage on the Chinese internet.
- Press freedom in Hong Kong continues to deteriorate, with the Hong Kong government accusing its public broadcaster, RTHK, of breaching the One China principle after it raised the issue of Taiwan being ignored by the World Health Organization (WHO) in an interview with an official from the agency.
- The WHO and China have been accused of making numerous mistakes in their initial COVID-19 response in a new report published by The Institut Montaigne, “Fighting the coronavirus pandemic: China’s influence at the World Health Organization.”
- The United Nations and Tencent launched a new partnership that will see Tencent hosting “thousands of online conversations” to mark the UN’s 75th anniversary. This also means that “the largest global dialogue to date” will be held on a platform subject to strict censorship rules.
- China’s notoriously high-stakes college entrance test, commonly known as the gāokǎo 高考, has been postponed for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- More manufacturing activity was reported in March, though the numbers are not spectacular, and an expansion is no surprise after the near-complete economic shutdown in February. Hitting China’s original 6% economic growth target for 2020 is no longer possible, and the government should abandon GDP targets, said Mǎ Jùn 马骏, an important adviser to the People’s Bank of China.
- Dozens of beachfront villas have been knocked down in Qingdao, a coastal city in China’s Shandong Province, after they were classified by the local government as illegal structures in violation of environmental regulations.
- China’s investment in India is “far greater and more widespread than anyone realizes,” according to a new Brookings report.
Leave a Reply