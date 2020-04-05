Video: Donating personal protective equipment to NYC hospitals

Description: U.S. hospitals are running dangerously low on face masks and personal protective equipment for frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19. SupChina and committee of 100 has purchased and delivered masks to hospitals across the U.S..
Video: Donating personal protective equipment to NYC hospitalsThe editorsApril 5, 2020
