Sinica Early Access: Will China save the planet? A climatic conversation with NRDC’s Barbara Finamore

In a show taped in late February, Kaiser chats with Barbara Finamore, senior attorney and senior strategic director for Asia of the Natural Resources Defense Council, who shares her perspective on China’s impressive progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, in reducing the price of renewable energy, and in producing electric vehicles. Tune in for a rare bit of optimism in these tough times!

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.