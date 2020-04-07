 Editor's note for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Upcoming SupChina online events

Wednesday, April 8: Tech and business in China in the time of COVID-19: A fireside chat with Cornell professor Christopher Marquis. 2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. EST.

Friday, April 10: A Sinica Podcast 10th anniversary celebration: Kaiser Kuo and I invite you to discuss the changes that have taken place in China and its relationship with the world over the last decade. We’ll take as many questions as you have. 12 p.m.–2:00 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, April 22: Hear from CEOs and experts from the U.S. and China as they tackle your questions about COVID-19 and its impact on business and markets globally. 9:00 a.m.–12 p.m. EST.

Today in the U.S.-China blame game

China continues its cynical campaign to sanitize the record of the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan — its official “timeline on COVID-19 information sharing, international cooperation” is still the top story on Xinhua News Agency’s website today.

But the mendacity on the other side of the Pacific is just as bad. Even the fraudulent academic Peter Navarro, who also happens to serve as the top trade adviser to the President of the United States, warned of the threat of COVID-19 in January, but Trump’s only action then was an ineffective travel ban.

Meanwhile, Trump is back to blaming just about anyone else for America’s current problem. This morning, he tweeted:

The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also chomping at the bit to blame China more.

Our word of the day is a phrase that strikes terror into the hearts of Chinese Communist Party members: suspected of serious violations of law and discipline (涉嫌严重违纪违法 shèxián yánzhòng wéijì wéifǎ).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Wuhan is released from lockdown as Ren Zhiqiang is put under investigation Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

