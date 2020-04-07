Links for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Luckin fraud fallout continues

Goldman seizes Luckin Coffee shares from chairman after $518m default / FT (paywall)

Goldman Sachs said it would seize and sell Luckin Coffee shares from the chairman of the scandal-hit chain after he defaulted on the terms of a $518m margin loan… Goldman on Monday said it was seizing the shares as collateral on the margin loan facility to Luckin chairman Lù Zhèngyào 陆正耀. It would then convert them into American depositary shares and sell them to recoup losses on behalf of a syndicate of lenders. The syndicate of lenders also included Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Barclays, two people familiar with the situation told the FT… After the value of shares and ADS fell sharply again on Monday, the stake claimed by Goldman would be worth about $350m, implying a loss of about $168m.

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it had approved its first emergency assistance loan of 2.485 billion yuan ($352 million) to China in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will fund the provision of emergency supplies and improvements to public health infrastructure in Beijing, where AIIB is headquartered, and Chongqing, a megacity in southwestern China, the bank said in a statement.

3M and Trump administration reach agreement…

3M will import masks from China for U.S. to resolve dispute with the Trump administration / Washington Post (porous paywall)

3M has agreed to import millions of protective masks for U.S. health-care workers after falling into a dispute with the Trump administration about shortages of the critical protective wear, President Trump and the company said Monday. 3M, based in Minnesota, said it will import 166.5 million masks over the next three months, mostly from its factory in China.

…As the scramble for PPE continues

Market for Chinese-made masks is a madhouse, says broker / Guardian

The scramble for face masks has created a “madhouse” atmosphere among Chinese manufacturers, who are making huge profits as customers around the world fight to be the first in line. Producers of masks and respirators are demanding to be paid in full before the products leave their factories and are supplying whoever can pay the most and pay fastest, according to Michael Crotty, a textile broker based in Shanghai.

Solar and wind energy giant aims to raise $3.5 billion

China’s Three Gorges Dam seeks to raise $3.5 billion in a stock sale, in country’s biggest fundraising this year / SCMP

State-owned China Three Gorges Renewables Group is seeking to raise 25 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) in what could be one of the country’s biggest initial public offerings this year. The company plans to sell as many as 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, according to a prospectus posted on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The assets to be listed are mainly domestic solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants, with a total capacity of almost 10 gigawatts.

U.S. allows GE to sell engines to China

U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China’s new airplane / Reuters

“The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co. to supply engines for China’s new COMAC C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.”

China tech investments sank 31% in Q1 / TechNode

“Venture capital investments into China’s tech sector declined 31.3% year on year in the first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak hitting its already-shrinking venture market, according to a recent report.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Low antibody levels prompt concern over potential reinfection

Low antibody levels raise questions about reinfection risk / SCMP

Researchers in Shanghai hope to determine whether some recovered coronavirus patients have a higher risk of reinfection after finding surprisingly low levels of COVID-19 antibodies in a number of people discharged from hospital. A team from Fudan University analyzed blood samples from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and found that nearly a third had unexpectedly low levels of antibodies. In some cases, antibodies could not be detected at all.

WHO revises stance on masks

Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19 / World Health Organization

Stuart Lau summarizes on Twitter: “It’s official. The WHO just revised the advice on wearing masks, and acknowledges that wearing a medical mask is one of the prevention measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including COVID19. What a belated announcement.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Xi’s Europe Summit postponed as relations sour

Europe’s ‘17+1’ countries dissatisfied with China relations, report says, as summit is postponed / SCMP

Central and Eastern European countries have become increasingly dissatisfied with the economic results of their “17+1” initiative with China, according to a report released on Tuesday. The report by the China Observers in Central and Eastern Europe…found that all 17 European countries in the initiative had seen their trade deficit with China increase since the group was established in 2012. It came as it was confirmed that this month’s planned 17+1 summit between Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and leaders from the European nations has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Chinese agencies and diplomatic missions have been targeted by hackers through their virtual private network (VPN) servers in a coordinated cyber espionage campaign, at a time when many governments and global organisations are more vulnerable than ever to security breaches due to remote working arrangements amid the pandemic, according to a report by a leading Chinese cybersecurity provider [Qihoo 360].

China was recently selected to join the UN Human Rights Council Consultative Group of five states tasked with screening initial applications and making recommendations for independent United Nations experts, who are normally appointed for six-year terms. In response to the decision, UHRP Executive Director Omer Kanat said: “It is laughable that a state like China will play any role at all in selecting experts investigating human rights for the UN. The Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity as we speak. What are the chances that the Chinese representative will agree to have truly independent monitors in these roles?”

U.S. condemns China’s actions in South China Sea

U.S. accuses Beijing of using coronavirus as cover for South China Sea activity / SCMP

Following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat, Washington calls on Beijing to ‘stop exploiting’ the pandemic to pursue its claims in the region.

State department spokesman says U.S. is ‘seriously concerned’ by reports of the incident.

Brazilian education minister starts feud with China

China outraged after Brazil minister suggests COVID-19 is part of ‘plan for world domination’ / Guardian

China has demanded an explanation from Brazil after the far-right government’s education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to Beijing’s “plan for world domination”, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. China’s embassy in Brazil condemned Weintraub’s “absurd and despicable” tweet, calling it “highly racist”. “The Chinese government expects an official explanation from Brazil,” tweeted ambassador Yang Wanming.

Iran’s health ministry questions China coronavirus numbers

Iranian, Chinese officials trade barbs over reported coronavirus numbers / Al Arabiya

“An Iranian health ministry spokesman’s questioning of China’s coronavirus figures caused controversy on social media on Sunday.”

How China’s surveillance tech became my unlikely coronavirus ally / FT (paywall)

Yuan Yang writes:

When coronavirus-tracking apps were rolled out by local authorities in Beijing a couple of months ago, I was cautious, wary of what an opaque algorithm might do with my data. Now I count myself lucky to use them; in a country where anti-foreigner sentiment is rising, the app has helped me to deal with the bigger danger of human bias.

COVID-19 diplomacy is backfiring in Nigeria

Nigeria is not Africa / China Africa Project

There’s no doubt that the tremendous backlash against the plan to send an 18-person Chinese medical team to Nigeria is catching Beijing off guard. [P]oliticians, doctors, journalists, and others have all voiced their strenuous opposition. It’s the same on social media where thousands have registered their unfiltered anger over what they perceive as an insult to Nigeria’s national pride. A close reading of the arguments among Nigerian stakeholders about the whether the country needs Chinese medical assistance reveals many issues that are specific to Nigeria. Nigerian doctors are truly world-renowned. That is not the case in other African countries.

Hong Kong extends airport entry restrictions

Hong Kong shuts airport to foreigners indefinitely as cases rise to 914 / SCMP

The city extends its ban on arrivals after most cases over past two weeks have come from overseas.

Only six of 24 newly infected are local transmissions, but all are linked to entertainment venues already closed.

Recognition of Taiwan’s COVID-19 containment success

How Taiwan contained COVID-19: Early action, technology & millions of face masks / Democracy Now! (on YouTube)

How did Taiwan do it? “Aggressive action,” says Dr. Jason Wang, the former project manager for Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Reform Task-force. He is now the director of the Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention and associate professor of pediatrics and medicine at Stanford University.

Taipei Urbanism on Twitter: “Bill Gates calls Taiwan an exemplary country for its response to COVID-19 in a recent interview.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Sexual harassment lawsuit in Shanghai

Shanghai woman sues Aldi over boss’s alleged misconduct / Sixth Tone

A former Shanghai-based employee of Aldi is suing the German supermarket chain for firing her after she tried to report her supervisor, a foreign national, for repeated sexual harassment. Aldi who requested her resignation and offered 20,000 yuan ($2,800) in unspecified compensation.

The end of a Wuhan lockdown diary

Wuhan will suffer long after virus is gone, ‘battlefield’ diarist says / Caixin

Shortly after midnight on March 25, novelist-turned-celebrity blogger Fāng Fāng 方方 published the final episode of her Wuhan lockdown diary, called a “battlefield diary” by some. The 64-year-old has been a writer most of her career, but never expected to become one of the nation’s most-read bloggers in late January, when she started writing a diary from the epicenter of an outbreak that would go on to become a pandemic.

Pandas in Hong Kong have productive lockdown

Hong Kong’s pandas use lockdown privacy to mate after a decade of trying / AFP via Hong Kong Free Press

“Stuck at home with no visitors and not much else to do, a pair of pandas in Hong Kong finally decided to give mating a go after a decade of dodging the issue.”

Hong Kong’s pandas use lockdown privacy to mate after a decade of trying / AFP via Hong Kong Free Press “Stuck at home with no visitors and not much else to do, a pair of pandas in Hong Kong finally decided to give mating a go after a decade of dodging the issue.” Vandalism on the Great Wall

China to release tourist ‘blacklist’ after Great Wall vandalized on re-opening day / CNN