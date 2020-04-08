 COVID-19: Beijing focuses on control measures, restarting economy, and propaganda - SupChina
COVID-19: Beijing focuses on control measures, restarting economy, and propaganda

Beijing continues its efforts to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 within China’s borders: The top Xinhua story today says that General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 “chaired a leadership meeting to make new arrangements on implementing regular epidemic prevention and control measures and fully advancing work resumption” (see in Chinese here).

Propaganda is also an important priority of leadership, though state media might not say so directly.

Meanwhile, yet another report casts doubt on China’s official numbers. From Wuhan, Sophia Yan of the Telegraph reports (porous paywall):

Adding to fears that the death toll may be far higher than reported, crematorium workers spoke of extraordinary increases in their workload…

Hospital staff have also complained of little transparency in the process for recording and reporting infections to the authorities.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Links for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

