Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 8, 2020

China Marketing Podcast: 16 catchphrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales

Ecommerce livestreaming was already one of the biggest marketing and ecommerce trends of 2019. The phrases that streamers use aren’t the same as a regular salesperson’s. In fact, if you are new to ecommerce livestreaming, you may think some of the things they say are odd: Ecommerce livestreamers and their audiences have developed their own slang.

So just what are some of these phrases? In this episode, Lauren’s assistant and regular guest Kejie analyzes the top 16 phrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales.

China in Africa Podcast: StarTimes moves quickly to adapt to COVID-19 crisis in Africa

Dani Madrid-Morales, assistant professor of journalism at the University of Houston, joins Eric and Cobus to talk about StarTimes’ new COVID-19-focused programming in Africa and the potential risk that this news program may get sucked into the bitter dispute between China and the rest of the world over accountability for the COVID-19 outbreak.