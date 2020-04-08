 Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 8, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 8, 2020

Premium

China Marketing Podcast: 16 catchphrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales

Ecommerce livestreaming was already one of the biggest marketing and ecommerce trends of 2019. The phrases that streamers use aren’t the same as a regular salesperson’s. In fact, if you are new to ecommerce livestreaming, you may think some of the things they say are odd: Ecommerce livestreamers and their audiences have developed their own slang.

So just what are some of these phrases? In this episode, Lauren’s assistant and regular guest Kejie analyzes the top 16 phrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales.

China in Africa Podcast: StarTimes moves quickly to adapt to COVID-19 crisis in Africa

Dani Madrid-Morales, assistant professor of journalism at the University of Houston, joins Eric and Cobus to talk about StarTimes’ new COVID-19-focused programming in Africa and the potential risk that this news program may get sucked into the bitter dispute between China and the rest of the world over accountability for the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Share
    Torture and wrongful convictions: Some good news amid the gloom Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

    Cooking the books at Luckin and TAL

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

    COVID-19: Beijing focuses on control measures, restarting economy, and propaganda

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 8, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

    The editors April 8, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 7, 2020

    Wuhan is released from lockdown as Ren Zhiqiang is put under investigation

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 7, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.