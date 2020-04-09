China to ban sale of dog meat?

The Guardian reports:

The Chinese government has signaled an end to the human consumption of dogs, with the agriculture ministry today releasing a draft policy that would forbid canine meat.

Citing the “progress of human civilization” as well as growing public concern over animal welfare and prevention of disease transmission from animals to humans, China’s Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs singled out canines as forbidden in a draft “white list” of animals allowed to be raised for meat [in Chinese].

The ministry called dogs a “special companion animal” and one not internationally recognized as livestock.

The city of Shenzhen recently approved the first ever mainland China ban on consumption of dog and cat meat.