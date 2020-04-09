 Editor's note for Thursday, April 9, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Sinica Podcast, Kaiser Kuo and I invite you to join us for an online chat. We’ll be talking about the changes that have taken place over the last decade — changes that Sinica has faithfully chronicled in its 440+ shows to date — and we’ll be taking your questions as well. It’s happening tomorrow, Friday, April 10, at 12 p.m. EST.

Recordings of our online events, including the Zoom interview yesterday with Christopher Marquis, are available for Access members at this link on Google Drive. To find this link in the future, or to join our members-only Slack channel if you haven’t already, just log in at supchina.com/access.

Our word of the day is This attack comes from Taiwan (來自台灣的攻擊 láizì táiwān de gōngjī) — see our top story below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    ‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    ‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 9, 2020

    China to ban sale of dog meat?

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 9, 2020

    Links for Thursday, April 9, 2020

    The editors April 9, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Will China save the planet? A climatic conversation with NRDC’s Barbara Finamore

    The editors April 9, 2020

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

    Cooking the books at Luckin and TAL

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.