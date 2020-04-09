‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief

A cartoon depicting World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Source: All over the internet.
The BBC reports:
A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan’s leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him, [saying, per Bloomberg: “This attack comes from Taiwan…The foreign ministry knows about this campaign and they didn’t disassociate themselves.”]
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months.
But President Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén] said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination, and invited Dr Tedros to visit the island. Taiwan said it had been denied access to vital information as the coronavirus spread. The WHO rejects this.
Taiwan is excluded from the WHO, the United Nations health agency, because of China’s objections to its membership.
Naturally, there is now a Twitter hashtag #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan (or #來自台灣的攻擊 láizì táiwān de gōngjī), which Taiwanese people and others use to mock Ghebreyesus by displaying the various natural and human wonders of the island nation.
See also:
- Why Taiwan has become a problem for WHO / BBC
- Taiwan details aid to Ethiopia in wake of WHO head criticism / Focus Taiwan
- WHO denies being China-centric after Trump’s coronavirus criticism / New York Post
- African leaders stand up for WHO, Tedros after criticism from Donald Trump / SCMP
- Africa pushes back against the U.S. / China Africa Project
Leave a Reply