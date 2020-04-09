 ‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief

NewsletterPremium

who china wide

A cartoon depicting World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Source: All over the internet.

The BBC reports:

A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan’s leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him, [saying, per Bloomberg: “This attack comes from Taiwan…The foreign ministry knows about this campaign and they didn’t disassociate themselves.”]

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months.

But President Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén] said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination, and invited Dr Tedros to visit the island. Taiwan said it had been denied access to vital information as the coronavirus spread. The WHO rejects this.

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO, the United Nations health agency, because of China’s objections to its membership.

Naturally, there is now a Twitter hashtag #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan (or #來自台灣的攻擊 láizì táiwān de gōngjī), which Taiwanese people and others use to mock Ghebreyesus by displaying the various natural and human wonders of the island nation.

See also:

Share
China to ban sale of dog meat? Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 9, 2020

China to ban sale of dog meat?

Jeremy Goldkorn April 9, 2020

Links for Thursday, April 9, 2020

The editors April 9, 2020

Sinica Podcast: Will China save the planet? A climatic conversation with NRDC’s Barbara Finamore

The editors April 9, 2020

Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

Cooking the books at Luckin and TAL

Jeremy Goldkorn April 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.