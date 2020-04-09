‘This attack comes from Taiwan’ — WHO chief

A cartoon depicting World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Source: All over the internet.

The BBC reports:

A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan’s leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him, [saying, per Bloomberg: “This attack comes from Taiwan…The foreign ministry knows about this campaign and they didn’t disassociate themselves.”]

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months.

But President Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén] said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination, and invited Dr Tedros to visit the island. Taiwan said it had been denied access to vital information as the coronavirus spread. The WHO rejects this.

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO, the United Nations health agency, because of China’s objections to its membership.