China Telecom might get banned from the U.S.

The Financial Times reports (paywall):

The Trump administration on Thursday recommended that China Telecom’s authorization to operate in the U.S. be revoked, citing national security risks from allowing the Chinese state-owned group to continue providing international telecommunications services to the U.S. market.

China Telecom (Americas) was given authorization in 2007 by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency that regulates US telecommunications. But following a review, the justice department, along with five other departments, said on Thursday that the authorization should be revoked.

A final decision rests with the FCC, and would require a majority vote of its five commissioners. Last year, the FCC unanimously blocked another company, China Mobile, from operating in the U.S.