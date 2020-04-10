 Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Ep. 7, The Aftermath - SupChina
Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Ep. 7, The Aftermath

CultureFeatured

This Self-Quarantine in Beijing series that I’ve been making for the past two months started before the rest of the world got infected — and ends this week while the rest of the world remains mired in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People in Beijing, where I live, are moving on. Everybody has been asked to return to work, and on weekends, they go outside to enjoy the weather. If the virus is still here, we’re just living with it amongst us.

But after going through self-isolation, after weeks of intense introspection, there are certain lessons and experiences we won’t forget.

We’ve been indoors, tinkering with dark arcana.

SQ140

The Fatal Broth

Of course, when you start playing with the unknown…

img384

Nothing to worry about

…unknown things might happen to you.

The virus showed us — is showing us — the failures of systems which need fixing.

img385

Shaping the virus

When systems let us down, it is up to us as individuals to take responsibility for our lives and the lives of those around us.

Everyone by now has learned the four basic rules of this pandemic:

SQ144

Four basic rules

1. Stay home

2. Wash your hands properly

3.  Wear a mask

4. Keep safe distance from others

All this self-isolation has at least given nature a break: In Beijing, we have observed so many consecutive blue skies and starry nights.

img386

Quiet Town Scenery

This two-month break in my routine has taught me to reconsider some things about my lifestyle, and to improve in three ways:

1. Eat proper food:

img389

2. Care more about the space I exist in:

img390

3. Challenge my posture, both physical and mental. Take control of my outlook:

img391

Spring is back, and we just might enjoy a normal summer…

img392

“Protecting others, I protect myself”

if we don’t discard what we’ve been taught.

img253

Slowly (慢慢来 Màn Man Lái)

Let us slowly but surely get there.

Self-Quarantine in Beijing is a series of illustrations by Donal Turner. Previously:

Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Ep. 6, Some protection is better than none

Or start from the beginning:

Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 1, Turning In

Editor's note for Thursday, April 9, 2020 Previous post
Donal Turner

Donal Turner is a French artist based in Beijing, currently finishing a Master's degree from the Central Academy of Fine Arts. He has lived in China for 12 years, including Dalian, Chengdu, and Quanzhou.

