Week in Review: Friday, April 10, 2020

- Wuhan was officially released from its 76-day lockdown on April 8, and while this is good news, life in the Hubei capital doesn’t look set to return to normal anytime soon, with movement remaining regulated and residents anxious over the outbreak’s potential long term implications.
- Beijing continued its efforts to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 within China’s borders. These efforts have been accompanied by propaganda work at home and abroad, as reports continue to cast doubt over the accuracy of China’s official COVID-19 case numbers.
- Part of these propaganda efforts include a sanitized timeline of China’s COVID-19 response, recently published on Xinhua. The timeline, which omits key information, is clearly intended to counter the narrative that China covered up the outbreak and to promote China as a responsible steward of global public health.
- The Chinese embassy in the United States announced plans to charter flights for students wishing to return to China, sparking speculation that floods of Chinese students may return to the mainland from abroad.
- Rén Zhìqiáng 任志强 is now officially under investigation for “serious violations of law and discipline,” according to a notice (in Chinese) from the Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing. The investigation comes after the real estate tycoon first disappeared in mid-March following his criticism of Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 management of the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The head of the World Health Organization accused Taiwan of leading an attack campaign against him. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claims that he has been on the receiving end of death threats and racial abuse that “came from Taiwan.” The accusation follows Taiwan’s claims that it was denied access to important information regarding COVID-19.
- Taiwan banned government use of Zoom. The ban comes as a report by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab revealed weaknesses in the video conference app’s encryption scheme and company founder Eric Yuan (Yuán Zhēng 袁征) admitted that data had been “mistakenly” routed through the company’s two Chinese data centers.
- Following much-hyped startup Luckin Coffee, TAL Education Group found itself at the center of China’s second accounting scandal in less than a week, after an internal audit found that an employee had been inflating sales. The TAL and Luckin scandals point to wider concerns around the quality of corporate governance at rising Chinese firms.
- The consumption of dog meat may soon be coming to an end, following the release of a draft policy that would see canine meat banned by the agricultural ministry.
- Hostility toward foreigners in China reached new levels following a string of stories depicting foreigners as perpetuating the COVID-19 outbreak. Africans in Guangzhou became the targets of social media hate speech while one cartoon published on WeChat suggested that such foreigners should be disposed of as if they were literal trash.
- A Henan man, Wú Chūnhóng 吴春红, who was wrongfully convicted of murder after a forced confession, finally regained his freedom on April 1 after 16 years in prison.
- More than 240,000 Chinese companies declared bankruptcy in the first two months of 2020. Guangdong was the most impacted province, with over 30,000 firms going out of business in January and February, followed by Shandong, Jiangsu, Sichuan, and Zhejiang.
