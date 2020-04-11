Video: Interview with Teo Yik Ying about Singapore’s “Second Wave” of COVID-19

On April 7th Singapore ordered a month long lockdown due to a surge of 142 new coronavirus cases. This is referred to as the “second wave” as the sovereign city-state has, up to this point, been experiencing a decline in coronavirus cases. Teo Yik Ying goes over Singapore’s plans and methods to halt the spread.
