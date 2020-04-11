 Video: Interview with Teo Yik Ying about Singapore’s “Second Wave” of COVID-19 - SupChina
Video: Interview with Teo Yik Ying about Singapore’s “Second Wave” of COVID-19

Uncategorized

On April 7th Singapore ordered a month long lockdown due to a surge of 142 new coronavirus cases. This is referred to as the “second wave” as the sovereign city-state has, up to this point, been experiencing a decline in coronavirus cases. Teo Yik Ying goes over Singapore’s plans and methods to halt the spread.

Editor's note for Friday, April 10, 2020 Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

