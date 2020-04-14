Editor’s note for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Listen

R.I.P. Liu Dehai, pipa virtuoso

Liú Déhǎi 刘德海, master of the pipa, a type of Chinese lute, died at the age of 83 on April 11, 2020. Liu was born in Shanghai in 1937. He received his early music education there before the Communist victory in 1949, and went on to become one of the idealistic young musicians who tried…