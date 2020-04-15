Links for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Stimulus ahead of poor GDP figures

Coronavirus to push China’s first-quarter GDP into first decline on record: Reuters poll / Reuters

Analysts expect China’s gross domestic product to have shrunk 6.5% in January-March from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. That would reverse a 6% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and mark the first decline since at least 1992 when official quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records started.

China’s central bank injected medium-term funding into the financial system Wednesday and cut the cost of the funds as expected, bolstering measures aimed at countering the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The People’s Bank of China offered 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) via the one-year medium-term lending facility, cutting the rate to 2.95% from 3.15%.

Study finds small and medium-sized businesses lost nearly 70% of their income in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hotels, restaurants and education firms were the hardest [hit by the] pandemic, Tsinghua University says.

Blockchain and digital currency plow ahead

China’s central bank to run simulations of digital currency use / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

China’s central bank has given the green light for some commercial lenders to run trials of its digital currency, according to people familiar with the matter, bringing it a step closer to becoming the world’s first major monetary authority to issue its own digital tender. State-owned Chinese banks are conducting internal, hypothetical-use tests of a People’s Bank of China digital currency as if it were being used in Suzhou, Xiong’an, Chengdu and Shenzhen, the people said, asking not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak on the topic.

ByteDance Inc. just kicked off a wave of hiring it envisions hitting 40,000 new jobs in 2020, hoping to match Alibaba’s headcount at a time technology corporations across the globe are furloughing or reducing staff. The world’s largest startup is recruiting people for 10,000 open positions, of which about a third are high-level research or software coding jobs, according to an internal website provided to staff for candidate referrals and shared with Bloomberg.

The global health crisis has deepened financial troubles at one of China’s biggest producers of lithium used in electric vehicle batteries. The pandemic is set to batter this year’s demand for the material that’s vital in powering new energy transport. Prices are at four-year lows.

HNA Group enrages creditors

Troubled HNA Group dodges debt bullet after 11th-hour meeting / Caixin (paywall)

“Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. Ltd. caused uproar among holders of a bond maturing on Wednesday after calling a last-minute meeting to approve a plan that will delay repayment for one year and head off a default.”

Troubled HNA Group dodges debt bullet after 11th-hour meeting / Caixin (paywall) “Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. Ltd. caused uproar among holders of a bond maturing on Wednesday after calling a last-minute meeting to approve a plan that will delay repayment for one year and head off a default.” Wanda hits back at bankruptcy “rumors”

China’s Wanda calls AMC bankruptcy speculation “pure rumors” / Deadline

China’s Dalian Wanda Group has issued a statement regarding its AMC Entertainment, calling speculation about the chain filing for bankruptcy “pure rumors.” This comes after an S&P Global report last week forecasted AMC’s depletion of cash by mid-summer and its potential inability to re-open by June, and as chatter has swirled about a possible Chapter 11 filing.

Scramble for PPE leads to desperate measures

In the dash for medical gear amid the coronavirus, the U.S. must realise it’s a seller’s market in China now / SCMP

“In China, factories are running almost non-stop to supply a flood of orders for medical gear. Yet, U.S. hospitals still insist on rigid procurement practices. They need to accept that it’s a seller’s market and recalibrate their expectations.”

Code words, chaos, sky-high prices in China’s mask market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Desperate to find a new supply of protective face masks, executives at an American health-care services company last month began poring over videos shot inside Chinese factories — and listening closely for gibberish. Nonsensical sayings that accompanied the videos were a kind of code – a requirement that Premier Inc., the prospective buyers, insisted on to ensure authenticity. “It seems ridiculous,” said Soumi Saha, a senior director at Premier, which buys medical supplies for more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems. “But we’d have to ask folks at the manufacturing facilities to say ridiculous statements that you wouldn’t say in conversation to know that the videos are legitimate — not scams.”

Canada establishes its own PPE supply chain in China amid pandemic / CTV News (Canada)

“The ministry of procurement has signed a deal with two international firms to temporarily store and verify equipment in China — awaiting Canadian jetliners to safely retrieve the materials and return home.”

“The ministry of procurement has signed a deal with two international firms to temporarily store and verify equipment in China — awaiting Canadian jetliners to safely retrieve the materials and return home.” Amphibious aircraft test flight

Groundbreaking plane takes test flight / Xinhua via Shanghai Daily

China’s independently developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has conducted test flights over the sea, its developer said yesterday. It represents a major step forward before the plane conducts its first takeoff from sea, which is planned within the year, said the state-owned plane maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Rise in birth anomalies

End of one-child policy in China linked to rise in birth anomalies / New Scientist (paywall)

The rate of birth anomalies in China has increased slightly in the years since it replaced its one-child policy with a two-child policy, perhaps because couples are having second children when they are older. China’s one-child policy, which began in 1979, was replaced in 2013 with a partial two-child policy that permitted couples to have two children if one or both of them were only children themselves. In 2015, this right was extended to all couples.

Famous astronomer recovers from COVID-19

感染新冠住院两个月后，98岁天文学泰斗韩天芑出院回家 / The Paper via Xinhua

“After spending two months in hospital due to COVID-19, 98-year old groundbreaking astronomer Hán Tiānqǐ 韩天芑 returns home.”

感染新冠住院两个月后，98岁天文学泰斗韩天芑出院回家 / The Paper via Xinhua “After spending two months in hospital due to COVID-19, 98-year old groundbreaking astronomer Hán Tiānqǐ 韩天芑 returns home.” New environment ministry Party head appointed

China appoints Sun Jinlong as new environment ministry party head / Reuters

China has appointed Sūn Jīnlóng 孙金龙 as the new Communist Party Secretary of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, replacing Lǐ Gānjié 李干杰; [who left his post as Party head and environment minister last week to become the vice party secretary of Shandong province], the ministry’s website showed on Tuesday. Sun, 58, has previously served as the vice-Party boss in the northwestern region of Xinjiang as well as the provinces of Anhui and Hunan.

Nuclear plant construction continues

China says virus outbreak will not impact nuclear power plant construction / Reuters

“The coronavirus outbreak will have no impact on the progress of nuclear power plant construction in China in the short term, and reactors already in operation have not been affected, a nuclear safety official said on Wednesday.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

China responds to Trump’s WHO announcement

China urges United States to fulfil its WHO obligation / Reuters

“China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO), after U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.”

World Health body a proxy in U.S.-China clash / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

The latest detente between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 didn’t last long…[W]hile he may have stopped calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus,” his decision to target the WHO could have far-reaching consequences for global health — and relations with Xi.

U.S. sends mixed messages on PPE

China’s ‘donation diplomacy’ raises tensions with U.S. / NYT (porous paywall)

“Shipments have run into unexpected delays as Chinese officials impose new regulations in response to complaints of low-quality products. And some American officials remain reluctant to accept gifts of gear because they fear giving the Chinese Communist Party a propaganda win.”

U.S. ambassador: China not blocking medical supply exports / AP

The U.S. ambassador to China said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe Beijing is deliberately blocking exports of masks and other medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, and that the shipment of 1,200 tons of such products to the U.S. could not have been possible without Chinese support.

China denies criticizing French COVID-19 response

China denies criticising France’s coronavirus response / AFP via Straits Times

China on Tuesday (April 14) denied criticising France’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying there had been “misunderstandings” after French officials summoned the Chinese ambassador in Paris. “China has never issued negative comments on the way France has handled the epidemic,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said at a regular press briefing.

Young Thais have banded together to pillory the Chinese embassy in Bangkok over a feud with Thai celebrities, part of a growing online movement to show solidarity with Taiwan and Hong Kong that has annoyed Beijing. The movement, which calls itself the “Milk Tea Alliance” after a shared passion for sweet tea drinks, has triggered a wave of online criticism of China at a time when Beijing is trying to improve its image hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

East China’s Jiangsu Province implemented its first counter-espionage regulation on Wednesday, highlighting a people’s defense line for maritime security and encouraging fishermen in coastal areas to guard against foreign espionage activities. Wednesday marked this year’s National Security Education Day, which is on April 15 every year since 2016.

Chinese aggression in South China Sea

Coronavirus doesn’t curb China aggression in South China Sea / LA Times (porous paywall)

“Across the resource-rich waterway, China Coast Guard and paramilitary vessels have continued to harass fishing boats, military ships and oil and gas rigs belonging to smaller Southeast Asian states that reject Beijing’s sweeping claims over nearly the entire sea.”

Coronavirus doesn’t curb China aggression in South China Sea / LA Times (porous paywall) “Across the resource-rich waterway, China Coast Guard and paramilitary vessels have continued to harass fishing boats, military ships and oil and gas rigs belonging to smaller Southeast Asian states that reject Beijing’s sweeping claims over nearly the entire sea.” Chinese plane blocks Australian aid plane, but why?

Defence looks at Chinese plane blocking Australian aid plane in Vanuatu / Sydney Morning Herald

Australian defence officials are looking to how a plane from China held up a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft from landing in Vanuatu while carrying vital humanitarian supplies for the cyclone-struck nation. There is growing concern within Defence about whether the hold-up was intentional to delay the Australian plane from landing. The mishap comes as China and Australia have both looked to send humanitarian assistance to Vanuatu in the wake of the cyclone. Both countries are also sending medical supplies and other support to help Pacific Island countries prevent any outbreak of the coronavirus.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Online marketplace grows during COVID-19

On secondhand marketplace, firsthand accounts from a pandemic / Sixth Tone

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Xianyu was an online platform where people could go to buy others’ possessions or sell their own. Over the past few months, however, it has evolved to encompass a much larger role. Meanwhile, farmers — an especially vulnerable group during the pandemic — have used the platform to offload their unsold fruits, vegetables, and flowers. With virtually every industry suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, Xianyu has been one of the few companies in China that has remained profitable. In March, its number of newly registered users grew by nearly 40% compared with the same period last year, with daily transactions reaching an all-time high.

Soccer training club in Guangzhou

Meet the Brit introducing the ‘beautiful game’ to youth in Guangzhou / Thatsmags.com