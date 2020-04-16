 Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 16, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 16, 2020

Ta for Ta: Shared musical roots, with Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn

This week, we are joined by Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn, who recently released a self-titled debut album as a duo. Fei is a composer and a world-renowned player of the guzheng, a string instrument often featured in Chinese folk music. Abigail is a banjo player who has won a Grammy Award for her reinterpretations of traditional Appalachian music. In this episode, Abigail and Fei dive into their creative process behind making music and tell us about the origins of their friendship and newest album.

Sinica Podcast: China’s Venezuelan vicissitudes

In a show taped on March 2, before the full force of COVID-19 had hit the U.S., Kaiser and Jeremy chatted with Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado about China’s strategy in the resource-rich but economically devastated Venezuela. Parsifal is a co-founder of the Andrés Bello China-Latin America Research Foundation and a foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

