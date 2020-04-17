Video: China’s Twitter trolling strategy

According to the BBC, a total of 32 Chinese diplomats, embassies, and consulates launched their Twitter accounts in 2019, offering a wide range of content tailored for global audiences. This Twitter list of tweeting Chinese diplomats has 69. China’s efforts to spread pro-Beijing messages by exploiting free expression on overseas social media services are just getting started.
Video: China’s Twitter trolling strategyThe editorsApril 17, 2020
