Week in Review: Friday, April 17, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- African migrants in Guangzhou have experienced an unsettling level of public scrutiny and have become the target of aggressive measures taken by the local government to prevent new COVID-19 cases. So far, 4,553 African nationals have undergone mandatory COVID-19 testing in the city.
- China’s border with Russia has become a new focus of COVID-19 containment for Beijing, as Russia continues to see an increase in its official case numbers, with some spilling over into China.
- Chinese and Thai internet users got into a social media brawl after Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree retweeted a photo of Hong Kong and his girlfriend, known as New, shared a conspiracy that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab. New became the subject of aggressive internet attacks, while Thai users pushed back with nationalist memes expressing Thai solidarity with Hong Kong and Taiwan.
- China waited six days before warning the public about the likely pandemic. The head of China’s National Health Commission, Mǎ Xiǎowěi 马晓伟, reportedly “laid out a grim assessment” of the likely COVID-19 pandemic on January 14 to provincial health officials, but it was not until January 20 that Beijing issued a warning to the public.
- Taiwan continues to gain global influence as it successfully contains COVID-19 and leads a long list of women-led nations with effective COVID-19 responses. Its successful response and own efforts at “mask diplomacy” have led to wider calls for Taiwan to be granted WHO membership.
- China’s March trade numbers were better than expected, but the outlook for exports remains grim as COVID-19 cripples demand and economic activity in China’s trading partners.
- Many of Beijing’s migrant workers have been left effectively jobless following the city’s announcement earlier this month that the city’s movement restrictions would remain in place for the foreseeable future.
- Popular hotpot chain Haidilao was forced to apologize after social media users complained of price hikes, which were likely driven by the chain’s desire to offset its huge COVID-19-related losses.
- Han Chinese are reportedly being incentivized to relocate to southern Xinjiang, an predominantly Uyghur area, with favorable economic policies and subsidies as part of a “demographic engineering” campaign.
- Hong Kong’s rule of law faced another setback with Luò Huìníng 骆惠宁, the Beijing representative in Hong Kong, calling for stricter punishments for those who engage in “protest violence” and the creation of a “public opinion environment” that values stability and security.
- Hundreds of hotels in Wuhan have teamed up on an open letter (in Chinese) calling on the local government to issue financial assistance after they provided free accommodation for medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A group of more than 100 China scholars, politicians, and activists have signed an open letter urging “Chinese citizens and friends of China at home and abroad” to demand “a critical evaluation of the impact of CCP policies on the lives of Chinese citizens and citizens around the world.” The Global Times responded with an article calling the signatories “obscure” and the letter an attempt to “seek eyeballs.”
- A university student in Shandong Province was expelled after videos of him mercilessly torturing and murdering cats surfaced on the Chinese internet, causing an outpouring of anger and revulsion, as well as feverish calls for stricter laws against animal cruelty.
