 Wuhan revises its death toll up 50 percent - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Wuhan revises its death toll up 50 percent

Premium

The Wuhan government today released a statement (via Xinhua in English, in Chinese) saying that it was revising its data on the COVID-19 outbreak in the city. The number of cases was revised up by 325 to 50,333, and the number of deaths was increased by 1,290 to 3,869. The statement lists four reasons for the revision, in short:

  • Medical facilities were not able to admit all patients, so some “died at home without having been treated in hospitals.”
  • Medical staff were “preoccupied” with treating patients, which resulted in “belated, missed and mistaken reporting.”
  • Some medical institutions “were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time.”
  • Incomplete data on some patients, which resulted in “repetitions and mistakes in the reporting.”

“Experts say the revisions are not unusual,” the New York Times reports (porous paywall). “Many countries are probably underreporting their official tallies of infections and deaths, in part because of problems with testing and the speed with which the virus has overwhelmed public health care systems.”

However, there is almost certainly a political element to the extent and timing of this revision. The New York Times cites an interview (in Chinese) with an “unidentified official from Wuhan’s epidemic command center [who] said that revising the figures was important for protecting the ‘credibility of the government.’”

The fact that the increase was almost exactly 50% in the death toll in Wuhan also seems a little too round to be true data.

More China-related COVID-19 updates:

“Tian Xi says he still can’t get the sound of the screams out of his head.” That’s the first line of a South China Morning Post article from two reporters on the ground in Wuhan. “On the street, Wuhan residents reserved their criticism for the mistreatment of early whistle-blowers, as well as the lack of credibility of lower-level government officials, while raising broader issues of transparency and accountability.”

Wuhan has started “testing for antibodies among thousands of people returning to work, and others without symptoms, to gain a clearer picture of immunity levels in the city and try to prevent a second wave of disease,” the Wall Street Journal reports (paywall).

On the outskirts of Wuhan, “the spring harvest has become a desperate race against time,” according to Sixth Tone. “We have to make full use of every second to dig out as many lotus roots as we can…If we fail, we’ll lose even more,” a farmer said.

“China’s efforts to find drug treatments for COVID-19 are being hampered by a lack of suitable candidates,” the SCMP reports. Top Chinese epidemiologist Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山 reportedly said, “Many studies were cancelled because no one expected that China would control the epidemic so quickly…now there is no opportunity for large-scale clinical drug or treatment research in China.”

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
Week in Review: Friday, April 17, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Week in Review: Friday, April 17, 2020

The editors April 17, 2020

Links for Friday, April 17, 2020

The editors April 17, 2020

China in Africa Podcast: African leaders declare crisis in Guangzhou is “sorted out.” What did we learn? 

The editors April 17, 2020

Editor’s note for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

GDP numbers out tomorrow — how bad will they be?

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

A handful of open letters to China and the U.S.

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.