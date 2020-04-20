 COVID-19 infection rates grow in northern China - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

COVID-19 infection rates grow in northern China

Newsletter

sign

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

China’s border with Russia has become a new focus of COVID-19 containment for Beijing, as Russia continues to see an increase in its official case numbers, with some spilling over into China. China’s ambassador to Russia has called on his fellow citizens to stay in Russia rather than return home.

“Authorities in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces are implementing additional measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus amid a sustained surge in newly reported local cases,” reports Sixth Tone. Yesterday, the outbreak control and prevention command center in Heilongjiang’s Suifenhe City on the Russian border announced (in Chinese) “bounties of up to 3,000 yuan ($420) for residents offering tips to authorities about people who may have lied about their health conditions, travel histories, or contact with diagnosed patients.”

As reports of delays and missteps in the early day of the pandemic in China continue to emerge, political leaders in Australia, Britain, Germany, and the United States are calling for investigations or greater transparency from Beijing about the origins of the virus.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to gain global influence for its successful containment of COVID-19, leading to wider calls for Taiwan to be granted WHO membership. Taiwan is one of several countries led by women that appear to be most competently managing the crisis.  

    Share
    Meme war between Chinese and Thai internet users Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    China’s economy shrank by nearly 10%

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Hong Kong rounds up pro-democracy leaders as Beijing asserts power over the city

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Diplomatic fallout from mistreatment of Africans in China continues

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Meme war between Chinese and Thai internet users

    The editors April 20, 2020

    ‘China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for six key days’

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

    China-Africa relations face an ‘unprecedented rupture’

    The editors April 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.