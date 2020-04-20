 Editor's note for Monday, April 20, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Monday, April 20, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our digital event this Wednesday, April 22, will feature CEOs and subject-area experts — including Jane Sun of Trip.com, Roberta Lipson of Chindex International, Vincent Mo of Soufun Holdings, Cheng Li, Stephen Roach, and David Ho — discussing the COVID-19 economy and how to navigate it. Access members can receive $10 off admission with the code CEOACCESS.

Is China taking advantage of the pandemic to claim de facto wins on its periphery? It certainly seems that way in Hong Kong, where “one country, two systems” has been all but shredded over the weekend (see our top story). But also in the South China Sea, China is literally naming its claims, in a historic way, as the South China Morning Post reports:

China has given names to 80 geographical features in the disputed South China Sea in the latest move to assert its territorial claims in the face of increasing opposition from Vietnam…

The last such exercise was carried out in 1983, when China named 287 features in the area, where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.

Our word of the day is illegal assembly 非法集結 fēifǎ jíjié.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Hong Kong rounds up pro-democracy leaders as Beijing asserts power over the city Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

