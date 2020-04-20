Editor’s note for Monday, April 20, 2020

Dear Access member,

Is China taking advantage of the pandemic to claim de facto wins on its periphery? It certainly seems that way in Hong Kong, where “one country, two systems” has been all but shredded over the weekend (see our top story). But also in the South China Sea, China is literally naming its claims, in a historic way, as the South China Morning Post reports:

China has given names to 80 geographical features in the disputed South China Sea in the latest move to assert its territorial claims in the face of increasing opposition from Vietnam… The last such exercise was carried out in 1983, when China named 287 features in the area, where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.

