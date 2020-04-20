Links for Monday, April 20, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Local governments to issue more bonds as revenue drops

China’s fiscal revenue plunges 26.1% as virus ravages economy / Reuters

China’s fiscal revenue tumbled 26.1% in March from a year earlier, officials said on Monday, extending the previous month’s slump as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the economy. The massive hit to receipts is expected to increase the government’s reliance on borrowing to fund the stimulus needed to prop up collapsing economic growth.

Local governments in China are set to get the green light to issue more bonds to step up infrastructure investment due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy and government revenue. China’s Ministry of Finance said it would make another early allocation of 2020 special-purpose bond (SPB) quotas worth 1 trillion yuan ($141.4 billion) to local governments, according to a briefing (link in Chinese) on Monday. This will be in addition to the 1.29 trillion yuan [$182.4 billion] of such debt in two tranches previously approved.

Further cuts to lending rates

China’s benchmark loan rate cut another sign authorities are ‘serious about monetary easing’ / SCMP

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points to 3.85% from 4.05% previously, while the five-year LPR was cut by 10 basis points to 4.65% from 4.75%. The move was the second cut to the lending benchmark rate this year, and the latest reduction in one of China’s key lending rates. Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Taiwan’s exports rise despite pandemic

Tim Culpan summarizes on Twitter: “A bit of a surprise out of Taiwan. March export orders ROSE 4.3%. Expectation was for a FALL of 7.8%. The largest categories of growth were: Electronics +21.1% Information & Communication + 4.6% Biggest markets driving growth: USA +6.8% China & HK + 5.2%.”

China Mobile lost almost 4 million subscribers in first quarter / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

China Mobile Ltd.’s wireless user base shrank in the first quarter as the spread of the new coronavirus shut down China’s economy and prompted millions to cancel services at the country’s largest mobile carrier. Subscriptions fell by 3.98 million in the three months ended March, the state-owned carrier said in a statement Monday. Net income fell 0.8% to 23.5 billion yuan ($3.3 billion).

In a decision fraught with geopolitical and economic ramifications, the government on Saturday amended its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to put a blanket ban on investments through the automatic route by entities from countries that share a border with India. The move is seen as an attempt to ward off the threat of “opportunistic” Chinese takeover of Indian companies, whose valuations have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The curbs, which were already in force for investments from Pakistan and Bangladesh, will extend to entities where Chinese citizens have “beneficial ownership” to ensure that the restrictions are not circumvented by routing investments via Hong Kong, Singapore or other countries.

Coal miners call for production cut

China’s coal miners call for 10% production cut amid supply glut / Bloomberg via Caixin

A dozen Chinese anthracite coal miners have called on the industry to slash production by 10% from current levels amid weak demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. While anthracite coal output is now back at last year’s levels, demand recovery has lagged, leading to a “severe mismatch” in market fundamentals, according to a statement published Saturday on the website of the China Coal Transport & Distribution Association.

Myths about Chinese debt relief

Chinese debt relief: Fact and fiction / The Diplomat

Deborah Brautigam, director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University, writes that contrary to conventional wisdom, China does not frequently cancel debt, Chinese debt negotiations are not easy, and China does not often seize assets for non-performing loans.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

New COVID-19 virus mutations identified

Coronavirus mutations affect deadliness of strains, Chinese study finds / SCMP

Chinese team finds first hard evidence that mutation can affect how severely [the] virus harms its host.

Most aggressive strains could generate 270 times as much viral load as the least potent type.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

China syndrome from Trump and Biden

Trump and Biden clash over China in dueling ads / LA Times (porous paywall)

President Trump’s intensifying criticism of China isn’t just about deflecting blame during the coronavirus crisis — it’s opening up a new line of attack against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. In a new video, Biden agrees that Chinese authorities were not honest about the early outbreak in Wuhan, and sought to cover up the contagion and the deaths.

A presidential candidate can, of course, attack the Chinese government without attacking Chinese Americans. But doing so requires some rhetorical finesse — something the Biden ad lacks. The ad doesn’t say that Trump “rolled over” for “Xi Jinping” or the “Chinese government” or even “China.” It says he rolled over for “the Chinese.” As a result, Kaiser Kuo, editor at large of the website SupChina, told me, the ad may contribute to a political “race to the bottom,” in which “Asian Americans will suffer even more terribly from racism.”

Republicans continue to blame China for COVID-19…

Trump suggests China may be ‘knowingly responsible’ for virus / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

President Donald Trump raised the prospect that China deliberately caused the COVID-19 outbreak that’s killed over 39,000 Americans and said there should be consequences if the country is found to be “knowingly responsible.” Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Sunday that the first country exposed to a pandemic has a “moral obligation” to be transparent in its response. “Let’s see what happens with their investigation. But we’re doing investigations also,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Saturday. “If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences.”

The strategy could not be clearer: From the Republican lawmakers blanketing Fox News to new ads from President Trump’s super PAC to the biting criticism on Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter feed, the G.O.P. is attempting to divert attention from the administration’s heavily criticized response to the coronavirus by pinning the blame on China… But there is a potential impediment to the G.O.P. plan — the leader of the party himself.

‘We are not the culprit’: Beijing tells U.S. to stop blaming China for coronavirus pandemic / SCMP

“China on Monday called on the United States to stop blaming it for the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was ‘also a victim’, as international pressure mounts on Beijing over its handling of the crisis.”

Bipartisan push for inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak / ABC (Australia)

A bipartisan push has begun for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, including China’s handling of the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has urged China to allow transparency in the process and does not believe the World Health Organisation (WHO) should run the inquiry.

Hu’s son [his mother…died of COVID-19] is now suing the Wuhan municipal government for allegedly concealing the seriousness of the virus, among other complaints, according to court documents prepared by Funeng, a public welfare NGO based in Changsha. Hu’s son is among a small but significant group of residents seeking answers, compensation or simply an apology from officials who took weeks to notify the public of the threat from a virus that went on to claim the lives of at least 4,000 people in China, according to government figures, most of them in Wuhan.

COVID-19 outbreak in Harbin…

Harbin outbreak threatens China’s coronavirus recovery / FT (paywall)

“China first reported zero new local infections in mid-March and only a few cases were disclosed in subsequent weeks. In the past week, however, dozens of transmissions within the country have been confirmed, the vast majority in Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia.”

Global health expert Yanzhong Huang notes on Twitter: “The outbreak in Harbin shows how fragile China’s coronavirus recovery is. Such outbreaks may become a new normal in months to come.”

China tip sheet April 20, 2020 / Trivium Tip Sheet

The government believes that human error may be to blame for the virus’s spread in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang and epicenter of regional cases (Xinhua). Last Friday, provincial authorities penalized 18 officials and medical staff, including the vice mayor of Harbin, for lax enforcement of epidemic protocols.

…As Beijing’s Chaoyang area is classified as “high risk”

Health app marks Beijing district ‘high-risk zone’ for COVID-19 / Sixth Tone

A health-tracking app developed by China’s central government and National Health Commission to monitor the spread of COVID-19 has marked Beijing’s eastern Chaoyang District as a “high-risk zone” [cities such as Wuhan and Guangzhou meanwhile are marked as low or middle risk]… Páng Xīnghuǒ 庞星火, the deputy director of Beijing’s disease prevention and control center, said [in Chinese] Monday that Chaoyang District had been marked as a high-risk zone because local infection clusters had been reported there in the past 14 days.

北京朝阳区为什么成为疫情高风险地区？ 官方回应来了 / The Paper

“Why has Beijing’s Chaoyang District become a high risk epidemic area: See the official response.”

The U.S. tried to teach China a lesson about the media. It backfired. / NYT (porous paywall)

Now, the administration is considering its next step, which could be to expel specific Chinese journalists it views as spies, Edward Wong and Julian E. Barnes reported. Other ideas are also being discussed, said Michael Pillsbury, a Trump adviser and director of the Hudson Institute’s Center on Chinese Strategy, including whether Chinese access to the big American platforms of YouTube, Twitter and Facebook could be limited. (The platforms are blocked in China, but are powerful vehicles for Chinese propaganda globally.) And the fewer independent American reporters there are working in Beijing, the more the China story may be shaped by U.S. officials. The Chinese government “is going to discover the cost of not having a significant presence of reporters on the ground,” said Mr. Buckley, an Australian New York Times reporter who has also been told to leave China after his visa expired when he was in quarantine in Wuhan. “The China story as a whole becomes even more hostage to these lurid representations and misrepresentations of the country that you would think the Chinese government would have some interests in allowing people to rebut.”

No new COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong

No new coronavirus cases in Hong Kong for the first time in 6 weeks / Hong Kong Free Press “Hong Kong’s health department said there were no new cases of the coronavirus to report on Monday as it canceled its daily press briefing. It is the first time the city has reported zero cases of COVID-19 for six weeks.”

A new phase in the Guangzhou crisis / China Africa Project

Towards the end of last week, there was a sense that the crisis around the eviction of African migrants in Guangzhou had receded and African leaders were eager to move on. One African official after another publicly declared that they accept China’s explanation for the rash of evictions and refusal of services… But those assurances, either from the Chinese or African officials, didn’t convince everyone. Beginning late Thursday night and continuing right through the weekend, a wave of anger and frustration swept across African social media platforms and conventional media outlets. Even some African politicians joined the angry chorus, pointing to continued claims of maltreatment.

After Guangzhou, three things will shape China-Africa “brotherhood” / Panda Paw Dragon Claw

Here is a quick take on how the situation is going to continue to play out in the near future, based on information available to us from public sources: Tensions between Chinese authorities and African communities will likely continue.

Chinese social media will be slightly tamed for racial contents.

True people to people connection is taking place.

…As Jack Ma announces new donations

Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) on Twitter: “Our third donation to Africa will immediately be made to African Union and Africa CDC. This includes 4.6m masks, 500k swabs & test kits, 300 ventilators, 200k clothing sets, 200k face shields, 2k thermal guns, 100 body temp. scanners and 500k pairs of gloves.”

Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited placed on 12 months conditional non-debarment for fraudulent practice / African Development Bank

The organization writes:

The African Development Bank Group on April 17, 2020, announced a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda. An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited engaged in fraudulent practice during a bidding process under the Road Sector Support Project 5.

Medical marijuana in Taiwan

Chris Horton on Twitter: “‘Weed can help’ — This morning on 4/20, Taiwan’s Green Party and the NGO Green Sensation demonstrated outside the legislature to demand the legalization of medical marijuana and establishment of a cannabis supply chain in Taiwan.”

Chinese crew guilty of throwing Tanzanian stowaways overboard / Times Live (South Africa)

The captain and six crew members of a Panama-registered bulk carrier pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder on Friday, in connection with an incident in which they forced two stowaways overboard and left them to drift in a home-made raft off the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. They spent two days adrift before eventually washing up on Zinkwazi beach. In mitigation of sentence, defence Advocate Willie Lombard said Salumu and Rajabu had been given life jackets and water and the crew could see land.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The making of the Hong Kong left

The radical ’70s magazine that shaped the Hong Kong left / The Nation

“Caught between China and colonial rule, this grassroots collective pushed to change the terms of the debate.”

In 1911, another epidemic swept through China. That time, the world came together / CNN

In 1911, a deadly epidemic spread through China and threatened to become a pandemic. Its origins appeared to be related to the trade in wild animals, but at the time no one was sure… When the disease was eventually brought under control, the Chinese government convened the International Plague Conference in the northern city of Shenyang — close to the epicenter of the outbreak. In attendance were virologists, bacteriologists, epidemiologists and disease experts from many of the world’s major powers — the United States, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom and France.

One World concert blocked

No One World live stream in China / Abacus

“One World live streams were blocked in China, but netizens watched anyway.”

Tired of 2020? Try the 1020s, say Chinese period drama fans / Sixth Tone

Period dramas have long been a staple of Chinese television, and now there’s a new one on the block: “Serenade of Peaceful Joy.” But has the series, set in the Song dynasty, been able to win over audiences? The reactions have been mixed.

Choose your own sexism adventure

South Korean board game about fighting sexism gets China release / Sixth Tone

Imagine if fighting against the patriarchy were a board game, and you had to make choices as a woman to stay alive. How long could you survive? That’s the objective of Li Zhihui’s Life, a South Korean choose-your-own-adventure game in which players must decide how Zhihui will handle various instances of gender discrimination.

Translation: Experiences of a Chinese teacher amid COVID-19

A Chinese teacher/parent’s distance learning woes / Gushi

In this issue, we turn our lens to the grand experiment of extended distance learning that’s taking place all over the world right now. Author Mù Lè 木乐, a homeroom teacher and English instructor at a Chinese primary school — and a mother of a primary student herself — offers this meticulous account first published by The Livings in Chinese on February 21.

Photo series: How Pudong changed over the years

Pudong pointilism: Snapshots from a district transformed / Sixth Tone