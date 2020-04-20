 Meme war between Chinese and Thai internet users - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Meme war between Chinese and Thai internet users

Newsletter

laptop

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

When Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree retweeted a photo of Hong Kong, he didn’t intend to set off a Thai-China political dispute. But what happened next was one part dystopian sci-fi, and one part a regular occurrence in the age of Chinese nationalist trolls: They attacked. He apologized. And a bizarre sequence of events happened.

An army of Chinese nationalists made their way to Twitter, which is blocked in China, to demand a public apology from the Thai actor and his girlfriend named New, who got mixed up in the debate. In addition to personal attacks, some also spewed out vitriolic, violent, and flat-out racist comments about Thai people and their government.

When it comes to international social networks, bullying their opponents into submission and silencing criticism has been a common and mostly effective tactic employed by Chinese nationalist trolls. But this strategy didn’t work this time: Thai internet users masterfully handled the trolls with a meme-fueled online campaign targeting aggressive Chinese nationalists.

Click through to SupChina for details and a gallery of memes.

    Share
    Editor's note for Monday, April 20, 2020 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    China’s economy shrank by nearly 10%

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Hong Kong rounds up pro-democracy leaders as Beijing asserts power over the city

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Diplomatic fallout from mistreatment of Africans in China continues

    The editors April 20, 2020

    COVID-19 infection rates grow in northern China

    The editors April 20, 2020

    ‘China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for six key days’

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

    China-Africa relations face an ‘unprecedented rupture’

    The editors April 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.