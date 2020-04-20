Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 20, 2020

Sinica Early Access: The Sinica Podcast turns 10

For our 10th anniversary show, Kaiser and Jeremy recorded live on Zoom, sharing some reminiscences, reflecting on how China and the podcast have changed in the years since they started the show, and taking questions from listeners. A video version of the podcast will be available soon on SupChina.com.

Strangers in China: Epilogue: In the wake of the plague

In a follow-up to the previous episode of Strangers in China — Chapter 8: The plague — Clay reconnects with previous guests for an update on how COVID-19 is impacting their lives in China.

On March 10, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 toured Wuhan. The message was clear: He was declaring victory over this disaster on behalf of the Chinese people. One question remains to be answered, though: Is this plague really over, or are we just in the eye of the storm?

NüVoices: Coronavirus and the racism epidemic

In this episode, NüVoices chair Joanna Chiu interviews NüVoices co-founder Sophie Lu and journalist and author Jessie Tu, who both live in Sydney. All three have experienced the harmful effects of people conflating the actions of the Chinese government with Chinese citizens, and even with the East Asian diaspora as a whole. They discuss how Asians and allies can respond to a spike in harassment and hate crimes while coping with a health crisis at the same time.