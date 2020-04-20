 Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 20, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 20, 2020

Premium

sinica early access logo neswletter 3

Sinica Early Access: The Sinica Podcast turns 10

For our 10th anniversary show, Kaiser and Jeremy recorded live on Zoom, sharing some reminiscences, reflecting on how China and the podcast have changed in the years since they started the show, and taking questions from listeners. A video version of the podcast will be available soon on SupChina.com.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Strangers in China: Epilogue: In the wake of the plague 

In a follow-up to the previous episode of Strangers in China — Chapter 8: The plague — Clay reconnects with previous guests for an update on how COVID-19 is impacting their lives in China.

On March 10, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 toured Wuhan. The message was clear: He was declaring victory over this disaster on behalf of the Chinese people. One question remains to be answered, though: Is this plague really over, or are we just in the eye of the storm?

NüVoices: Coronavirus and the racism epidemic 

In this episode, NüVoices chair Joanna Chiu interviews NüVoices co-founder Sophie Lu and journalist and author Jessie Tu, who both live in Sydney. All three have experienced the harmful effects of people conflating the actions of the Chinese government with Chinese citizens, and even with the East Asian diaspora as a whole. They discuss how Asians and allies can respond to a spike in harassment and hate crimes while coping with a health crisis at the same time.

    Share
    Hubei woman arrested for protests against neighborhood’s poor management amid COVID-19 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, April 20, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 20, 2020

    Hong Kong rounds up pro-democracy leaders as Beijing asserts power over the city

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 20, 2020

    China’s new digital currency begins pilot testing

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 20, 2020

    Links for Monday, April 20, 2020

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, April 17, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 17, 2020

    China’s economy shrank by nearly 10%

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 17, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.