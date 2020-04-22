 Editor's note for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

In our reporting on the crisis in Sino-African relations caused by the ill treatment of African residents of Guangzhou, we have been using the word “migrants,” as have many other media organizations.

But Africans in China are not “migrants” — as for all other foreigners, it is almost impossible to gain any type of official residency in China no matter how long they stay. (Thanks to reader Alex Kovachevich for pointing this out.) There is a tiny handful of exceptions to this: China does have a “green card” program, but getting one is extremely difficult.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has added China to its list of “genocide prevention case studies” for the country’s persecution of Uyghurs. China joins 14 other countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Burma, Rwanda, and Islamic State–ruled Iraq.

Our word of the day is genocide (种族灭绝 zhǒngzú mièjué).

Finally, an online event you might be interested in: Ask a VC anything with Gary Rieschel from Qiming Ventures, on April 23, 2020. Click here for details.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China's new Russia-style disinformation tactics Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

