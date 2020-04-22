 Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 22, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates: April 22, 2020

China in Africa Podcast: A discussion with Ambassador Kuang Weilin on current issues in China-Africa relations 

For some perspective on the Chinese outlook on the current state of Sino-African ties, China’s former ambassador to Sierra Leone and the African Union, Kuang Weilin, joins Eric and Cobus from Shanghai for a wide-ranging discussion on all the key issues confronting policymakers.

Middle Earth Podcast: Episode 31: The visual effects industry in China

John Dietz of BangBang Pictures has worked on over 30 movies in China, ranging from blockbuster films to micro-budget independent projects. He has seen the domestic visual effects (VFX) industry grow tremendously since moving to China in 2009, and works as a third party who handles top-to-bottom implementation of VFX for film projects. In this episode, he shares with Aladin a few tricks of the trade, including how he finds success working with international teams, and provides details about the logistics of some of the projects that he has worked on.

    Government says dogs are not livestock as pet business booms Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

