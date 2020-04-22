The Sinica Podcast’s 10th anniversary

For the 10th anniversary of the Sinica Podcast, hosts Kaiser Kuo and Jeremy Goldkorn recorded live on Zoom, sharing some reminiscences, reflecting on how China and the podcast have changed in the years since they started the show, and taking questions from listeners. This video is an abridged version of the conversation.
