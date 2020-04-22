The Sinica Podcast’s 10th anniversary

Listen

A discussion with Ambassador Kuang Weilin on current issues in China-Africa relations

For much of the past two decades, China’s engagement in Africa has been steady, rather predictable, and largely uneventful. That is, until this year. The China-Africa relationship is facing an unprecedented mix of challenges today across a wide range of issues, including the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic on the continent, the crisis in Guangzhou, and how…