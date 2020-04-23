Editor’s note for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Dear Access member,

For the 10th anniversary of the Sinica Podcast, Kaiser and I recorded live on Zoom, shared some reminiscences, reflected on how China and the podcast have changed in the years since we started the show, and took questions from listeners who tuned in. An abridged video version of the podcast is available here.

Our word of the day is six guarantees (六保 liù bǎo), a new government catchphrase to show the Party’s determination to resuscitate the economy and ensure the basic needs of its citizens.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief