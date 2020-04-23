 Editor's note for Thursday, April 23, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

For the 10th anniversary of the Sinica Podcast, Kaiser and I recorded live on Zoom, shared some reminiscences, reflected on how China and the podcast have changed in the years since we started the show, and took questions from listeners who tuned in. An abridged video version of the podcast is available here.

Our word of the day is six guarantees (六保 liù bǎo), a new government catchphrase to show the Party’s determination to resuscitate the economy and ensure the basic needs of its citizens.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Xi says back to work, back to school, back to consumption to revive struggling economy Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

