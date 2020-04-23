 Learn to hand-pull noodles and make this delicious Chinese dish - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Learn to hand-pull noodles and make this delicious Chinese dish

Column

This weekly food column is done in collaboration with the Beijing-based project and event company The Hutong.

Recipe No. 5 (see No. 1No. 2, No. 3, No. 4)

Hot Oil Noodles

油泼面 yóu pō miàn

Noodles are a staple in Chinese food culture. Handmade noodles might be a rarity and even a pricey proposition outside of China, but in the domestic market, they count as everyday comfort food. Whether at home or a restaurant, it’s one of the most affordable, fast, fulfilling, and hearty one-dish meals.

Why make noodles at home

Despite the low cost of noodles at restaurants, a lot of people still enjoy making them from scratch at home. And why not? They’re easy to make, and fun. There are no additives when you make them at home — restaurants use additives for a better mouthfeel, and also to allow the noodles to be produced in big batches and have a longer shelf life. The finished dish can be tailored to one’s own taste, seasoned with whatever ingredients you prefer.

There are many types of noodles in China, but today we’ll introduce you to the hand-pulled variety (拉面 lāmiàn). It might sound daunting, but the truth is, hand-pulled noodles are one of the easiest handmade noodles for a beginner.

Ingredients for noodles:

(Serves 2)

  • 250 g high gluten wheat flour
  • 130 mL water, room temperature
  • 2.5 g salt

Instructions:

1. Mix all the ingredients together and knead to form a smooth dough. (Picture 1, 2, 3)

2. Cut the noodle dough into four portions. Brush oil on each part. Cover with plastic wrapper and let the dough sit for one hour. (Picture 4)

Ingredients for the toppings:

  • 100 g bok choy
  • 50 g bean sprouts
  • 2-4 cloves of garlic
  • 2 stalks of spring onion
  • 1-2 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon of Sichuan pepper powder

Instructions:

1. Bring a pot of water to boil. Add bok choy and green bean sprouts, blanch for 30 seconds. Take them out and immerse in room-temperature water for one minute. Take them out and drain water.

2. Slice spring onion into small pieces. Mince garlic for later use.

Ingredients for dressing:

(Serves 2)

  • 1-1.5 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 0.5-1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1-1.5 tablespoon black rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1-2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Instructions:

Prepare two bowls: In each bowl, mix light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, and salt. Adjust taste according to personal preference.

Pulling the Noodles: 

1. Take one portion of the dough and press on the center with a chopstick — do not cut through. 

2. Hold the two ends of the dough and smash it against the board. Do not hurry; be careful to not break the strip. 

3. Separate the noodles along the center, so that you have two strips.

4. Bring a pot of water to boil. Add a pinch of salt. Pull noodles. Put noodles in the boiling water. Boil until the noodles float. Taste for preferred texture. Drain the noodles when ready.

Putting the Dish Together:

1. Put the cooked noodles in the bowl.

2. Top the noodles with blanched bok choy and bean sprouts. Place the sliced spring onion, garlic, chili powder, and Sichuan pepper powder in the center of the vegetables.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a wok until it’s smoky hot. Pour the hot oil on top of the spring onions, garlic, chili, and pepper powder. Mix well and enjoy.

Follow The Hutong on WeChat:

Share
The Sinica Podcast’s 10th anniversary Previous post
The Hutong

The Hutong, based in Beijing, curates projects and events. It has an eclectic and passionate team running a wide variety of programs in Beijing and across China.

Related articles

Chinese homestyle recipe: A delicious noodle dish from Wuhan

The Hutong April 16, 2020

Make this at home: Xinjiang big plate chicken

The Hutong April 9, 2020

Chinese homestyle recipe: Fragrant spicy pot

The Hutong April 2, 2020

In the spirit of Lei Feng

Alex Colville March 30, 2020

Introducing: SupChina’s weekly Chinese food column, with The Hutong

The Hutong March 26, 2020

The complete Chinese history: A timeline of major events

Kaiser Kuo March 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.