Cobus van Staden of Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa, writes for the China-Africa Project that the last few weeks of racial discrimination against Africans in Guangzhou, and China’s complete refusal to apologize for any mistakes, has severely damaged the image of China in Africa. “Bye-Bye, Win-Win!,” he titled his commentary, concluding that “China can’t count on African loyalty anymore.”

Roberto Castillo, a scholar who has spent years researching the lives of Africans living in Guangzhou and their relations with the Chinese government, writes that the incident is likely “the end of African migration to China as we know it.”

More to read on the continuing fallout of China’s mistreatment of African residents, from the China-Africa Project and elsewhere:

—Lucas Niewenhuis