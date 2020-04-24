 ‘China can't count on African loyalty anymore’ - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

‘China can’t count on African loyalty anymore’

Premium

Cobus van Staden of Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa, writes for the China-Africa Project that the last few weeks of racial discrimination against Africans in Guangzhou, and China’s complete refusal to apologize for any mistakes, has severely damaged the image of China in Africa. “Bye-Bye, Win-Win!,” he titled his commentary, concluding that “China can’t count on African loyalty anymore.”

Roberto Castillo, a scholar who has spent years researching the lives of Africans living in Guangzhou and their relations with the Chinese government, writes that the incident is likely “the end of African migration to China as we know it.”

More to read on the continuing fallout of China’s mistreatment of African residents, from the China-Africa Project and elsewhere:

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Share
    Is Hong Kong’s autonomy dead or terminally ill? Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Friday, April 24, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 24, 2020

    Trump ‘owes tens of millions to the Bank of China’

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 24, 2020

    Is Hong Kong’s autonomy dead or terminally ill?

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 24, 2020

    Week in Review: Friday, April 24, 2020

    The editors April 24, 2020

    Links for Friday, April 24, 2020

    The editors April 24, 2020

    Editor’s note for Thursday, April 23, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 23, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.