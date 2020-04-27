Editor’s note for Monday, April 27, 2020

Dear Access member,

Last week Friday, we headlined our newsletter with a story from Politico: Trump ‘owed tens of millions to the Bank Of China.’ Politico has since essentially retracted the story, with an update “to include comment from the Bank of China and additional reporting.”

Even if you hate Trump — and based on the fact that he is trying to convince you to drink bleach, you probably should — truth is important.

Two upcoming online events that might interest you:

On April 30, particle physicist and prolific essayist Yangyang Cheng will chat with me and Sinica Podcast host Kaiser Kuo about her experience of the pandemic as a Chinese intellectual in the U.S.: the slow American response, the blame game, the perils of scientific illiteracy, and the expression of grief and mourning. Register here.

On May 6, we’re presenting a full day of online panels designed to be a forum for thoughtful debate and critical dialogue on the future of economic, technological, and diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and China, covering Beijing, London, and New York time zones. Register here.

Our word of the day is Song Dynasty (960–1279): 宋朝 sòng cháo

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief