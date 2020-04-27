 Lululemon faces China boycott over ‘Bat Fried Rice’ shirt - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Lululemon faces China boycott over ‘Bat Fried Rice’ shirt

Newsletter

luluxbat

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon has upset Chinese consumers after its global art director, Trevor Fleming, promoted a “Bat Fried Rice” shirt on his personal social media account. While Lululemon quickly apologized and fired Fleming, many Chinese internet users have called for a boycott of the apparel retailer.

The controversy started on April 19 when Fleming shared an Instagram post advertising the offending item. Featured on the back of the long-sleeved white T-shirt was a graphic of a Chinese takeout box with two bat wings and the words “No Thank You.” On the front, there was a pair of chopsticks also with bat wings attached. The shirt, called “Bat Fried Rice” and priced at $60, was designed and sold by California-based artist Jess Sluder.

In a now-deleted Instagram post describing the item, Sluder wrote, “Where did COVID-19 come from? Nothing is certain, but we know a bat was involved.”

Almost immediately, criticism of the design and Fleming’s use of social media to promote it spread on the internet. On Twitter and Instagram, under the hashtag #boycottLululemon, the product was denounced as inflaming anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of the offending item also made their way to the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, where the #lululemon辱华# ​(#LululemonInsultsChina#) hashtag has hit over 33 million views and generated thousands of posts. “This is blatant racism. Stop selling your stuff here if you have no respect for Chinese customers,” a Weibo user commented.

On April 21, as the backlash intensified, Lululemon responded to an angry customer on Instagram, saying that while the controversial item was not its product, it had fired Fleming because of the offense he caused. “We hold our values at our core and find the image and post inexcusable,” the brand wrote. According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, shared an internal note with the company’s employees on Monday evening in which he wrote, “I want you to understand that culturally insensitive or discriminatory actions will not be tolerated at any level, in any form, within Lululemon.”

On Weibo, Lululemon issued a similar statement (in Chinese), saying that it strongly opposes any form of racism against Chinese. But for those demanding a public apology on all major social media services, including Twitter and Facebook, they said that Lululemon’s Weibo post was not enough. “It seems like this is a Chinese apology made only for Chinese customers. I’ll be boycotting Lululemon until it releases an English version of it on Twitter,” a Weibo user wrote.

    Share
    Editor's note for Monday, April 27, 2020 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Xi says back to work, back to school, back to consumption to revive struggling economy

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 23, 2020

    China’s new Russia-style disinformation tactics

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 22, 2020

    American views of China hit record low

    Lucas Niewenhuis April 21, 2020

    China’s economy shrank by nearly 10%

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Hong Kong rounds up pro-democracy leaders as Beijing asserts power over the city

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Diplomatic fallout from mistreatment of Africans in China continues

    The editors April 20, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.