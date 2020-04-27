Sinica Early Access: The pathogen and the prejudice: Jiwei Xiao on COVID-19 in China and in America

Literature professor and cineaste Jiwei Xiao, who grew up in Wuhan and whose mother still lives there, published a piece in the New York Review of Books about watching the coronavirus pandemic unfold — first at a familiar distance in Wuhan, then up close in the U.S., where she now resides. In this episode, Jiwei joins Kaiser and Jeremy to discuss her experiences.
