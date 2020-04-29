COVID-19 is now obviously a worldwide problem, but the first country to be hit was of course China. As the country opens up its economy, we took to the streets of Shanghai to ask how people personally coped with the pandemic. We also discussed what advice they have for people in the west currently stuck inside and how they feel the virus is being handled by the U.S. and China.
COVID-19 advice to western people from the streets of Shanghai
The editors
April 29, 2020
