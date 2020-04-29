Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Dear Access member,

Two videos you might find interesting: COVID-19 advice to Western people from the streets of Shanghai, and this rare cell phone video of Xí Jìnpíng 习近 speaking off the cuff (in Chinese), during his recent visit to Shaanxi Province. He seems confident and relaxed.

Our word of the day is major strategic achievements (重大战略成果 zhòngdà zhànlüè chéngguǒ), the new jargon that Xi Jinping used to describe the state of China’s “battle against the epidemic.” The phrase can be found on the front page of the April 30 People’s Daily (in Chinese), and in an English-language Xinhua report. Note that the phrase is clearly not a declaration of complete victory, but it certainly suggests confidence.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief