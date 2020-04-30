 Editor's note for Thursday, April 30, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Three things you need to know today:

  • Weak global demand is hampering China’s slow emergence from the COVID-19 economic slowdown, according to two sets of data from Chinese factories (see CNBC or other sources in the links section below).
  • The China-Africa rupture we’ve been tracking continues: See our top story below, adapted from our partners at the China-Africa Project, on a motion passed today by the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.
  • Tomorrow is May 1, the start of a Labor Day long weekend in China. Expect a slow news day.

On May 6, we’re presenting a full day of online panels designed to be a forum for thoughtful debate and critical dialogue on the future of economic, technological, and diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and China, covering Beijing, London, and New York time zones. Register here.

Our word of the day is Nigeria (尼日利亚 nírìlìyà).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Nigeria's unprecedented censure of China Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

