 Editor's note for Friday, May 1, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Friday, May 1, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

The ever-worsening relationship between the U.S. and China is the subject of our top story today: The Xi and the Trump administrations continue to trade barbs over COVID-19, and every other disagreement between their two governments.

But it’s not just the governments. An army of nationalistic Chinese online trolls is attacking New Yorker writer Jiayang Fan for no real reason other than she writes sensitively about China for an American magazine, despite the fact that she has been the victim of anti-Chinese verbal attacks on the streets of New York. Meanwhile, in China, a Shanghai-based American businessman named Shaun Rein — who is notorious on Twitter for his ardent defense of even the worst of the Chinese Communist Party’s actions — has been tweeting complaints of rising xenophobia, and wondering if he will be able to escape to New Zealand.  

Some highly respected scholars are worried. Today, SupChina published an interview with renowned political scientist Francis Fukuyama, in which he suggests COVID-19 might be the end of global democracy and peace. A major factor is the rapid decline in U.S.-China relations. Another highly respected scholar whose work focuses on Chinese politics, Minxin Pei, this week wrote an op-ed titled “COVID-19 is finishing off the Sino-American relationship.”

I can’t help thinking of the William Butler Yeats poem, “The Second Coming,” written in 1919, as Europe recovered from World War I and began sleepwalking into World War II. Here’s a fragment:

The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity…

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

Here’s what else you need to know today:

  • Five sexual misconduct cases have been roiling Chinese social media in the last week. See our summary below or click through to SupChina for the full story.
  • China began its Labor Day long weekend today, May 1, and will be on official vacation until May 5. Airline and road travel has spiked as the country enjoys the end of many COVID-19 lockdown measures. (See the links section below for various articles.)

Our word of the day is a world in chaos, or troubled times (亂世 luànshì).

Announcements

If you tuned in, I hope you enjoyed the discussion between particle physicist and SupChina contributor Yangyang Cheng, Kaiser, and myself on our webinar yesterday. If you missed it, you can download a recording, or subscribe to our YouTube channel for the video of the event, which we’ll edit and release soon.

Check out other upcoming events here (there’s a great one on May 6!).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Trump escalates the COVID-19 blame game as China’s European embassies push counternarratives Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Trump escalates the COVID-19 blame game as China’s European embassies push counternarratives

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 1, 2020

    Week in Review: May 1, 2020

    The editors May 1, 2020

    Links for Friday, May 1, 2020

    The editors May 1, 2020

    Editor’s note for Thursday, April 30, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn April 30, 2020

    Nigeria’s unprecedented censure of China

    Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden April 30, 2020

    Links for Thursday, April 30, 2020

    The editors April 30, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.