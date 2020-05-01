Week in Review: May 1, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- The National People’s Congress will be held on May 22, two and a half months after its initially scheduled date of March 5. The announcement sends a strong signal that Chinese leaders are confident COVID-19 has been contained.
- In an accomplishment likely adding to this confidence, Wuhan’s final COVID-19 patient was discharged from a hospital on April 26, according to state media. The milestone came three months and three days after the city went into an unprecedented lockdown.
- However, authorities in towns along China’s border with Russia have been put on high alert and residents left in limbo, as Russia continues to grapple with its growing number of recorded COVID-19 cases.
- Several volunteers who worked to preserve digital records of critical COVID-19 reporting were arrested on April 19, reflecting Beijing’s willingness to take further steps to control the narrative around its COVID-19 response.
- Lǐ Guóqìng 李国庆, the co-founder of ecommerce platform Dangdang.com, has been accused of attempting to regain control of the company after he reportedly broke into the company’s headquarters and stole its financial seals. The platform is currently under the control of Li’s ex-wife, Yú Yú 俞渝.
- Australia-China relations hit a new low following Australia’s refusal to drop its calls for a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Chinese ambassador to Australia retaliated by suggesting that Australia would face economic punishment by its largest trading partner should it continue down this line of inquiry.
- China’s relations with Nigeria also took a major hit when Nigeria’s House of Representatives passed, without objection, an unprecedented motion to censure China for its reported maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou.
- An Asian woman living in New York became the subject of a likely hate crime after she was subjected to racial slurs and physically attacked by a man who accused her of bringing the COVID-19 virus to New York.
- Sexist and misogynist views in a 2014 parenting book written by Chinese actor and filmmaker Guō Tāo 郭涛 resurfaced on Chinese social media, resulting in outrage and speculation about his abusive behavior toward women in real life.
- The challenges faced by those living with a disability in China were brought to the forefront of public discussion when a video (in Chinese) of a tearful service dog and its minder being denied access to public transport in Shanxi Province went viral.
