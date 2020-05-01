Week in Review: May 1, 2020

Listen

Gender, self-discovery, and vibe curation with Mengwen Cao

Mengwen Cao is a photographer, multimedia artist, and cultural organizer. In this conversation recorded during the first week of lockdown in New York City, Mengwen and NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talk about their process of co-creation with their subjects, recent works that investigate the in-between space of race, gender, and cultural identity, the emotional…