China sets annual congress date, signaling COVID-19 confidence

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Last week, Beijing announced that it would hold its annual legislative session, the National People’s Congress (NPC) session, on May 22 — about two and a half months delayed from the initial date of March 5. (Xinhua: English; Chinese.) The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which serves an advisory role, will meet starting on May 21.

What does this mean? The setting of a date for the “Two Sessions,” as the meetings of the NPC and CPPCC are known, is the clearest signal yet that China’s leaders are confident they have contained COVID-19.

This is especially true in the capital itself, where officials said there had been “no new confirmed local or imported COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days,” so the city lowered its emergency response level starting on April 30, Xinhua reports.

itself, where officials said there had been “no new confirmed local or imported COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days,” so the city lowered its emergency response level starting on April 30, Xinhua reports. Travelers from most other parts of China — not including “high- and medium-risk areas and Hubei, the province hardest hit by the virus” — to the capital will no longer have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival.

But China is not out of the woods yet: A meeting of senior leaders of the Politburo Standing Committee held last week focused almost entirely on COVID-19 and the vigilance still needed to fight it, according to state media (in Chinese).