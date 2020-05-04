 China vs. Australia, Sweden, New Zealand, and Nigeria - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China vs. Australia, Sweden, New Zealand, and Nigeria

Newsletter

chinaaus

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Australia-China relations hit a new low following Australia’s refusal to drop its calls for a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Chinese ambassador to Australia retaliated by suggesting that Australia would face economic punishment by its largest trading partner should it continue down this line of inquiry.

Other countries whose politicians are calling for an international inquiry into COVID-19 include Sweden, New Zealand, the U.K.,and the U.S., where some officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have already decided that the coronavirus escaped from a lab.

China’s relations with Nigeria also took a major hit last week when Nigeria’s House of Representatives passed, without objection, an unprecedented motion to censure China for its reported maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou.

Share
Chinese actor slammed for misogynist views in parenting book Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Trump escalates COVID-19 blame game as Chinese officials revive conspiracy theories

The editors May 4, 2020

China sets annual congress date, signaling COVID-19 confidence

The editors May 4, 2020

Wuhan discharges final COVID-19 patient as schools reopen in some Chinese cities

The editors May 4, 2020

Chinese actor slammed for misogynist views in parenting book

The editors May 4, 2020

Trump escalates the COVID-19 blame game as China’s European embassies push counternarratives

Lucas Niewenhuis May 1, 2020

Nigeria’s unprecedented censure of China

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden April 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.