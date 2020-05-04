 Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denial of mistreatment of Africans - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denial of mistreatment of Africans

Premium

When news emerged in early April that Africans residents in the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province were facing a wave of discrimination and even evictions because of unfounded suspicion that they were bringing COVID-19 to China, China’s reaction was denial. “All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” a foreign ministry statement published on CGTN Africa read.

China later moved to address the rupture crisis in China-Africa relations, but never admitted that there had been a problem. Nigeria’s House of Representatives last week passed an unprecedented motion to censure China for its mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou.

Now, per the SCMP:

Guangdong province has announced new measures to stop discrimination against foreigners…

The measures, introduced on Saturday, are the latest attempt to make amends with the African community following reports that Africans were being forcibly quarantined, kicked out of their homes and denied service in shops and hotels under the guise of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Xinhua reporter Zichen Wang has more information on the regulations in a Twitter thread.

The regulations are a tacit recognition that the incidents of discrimination were real and worth preventing in the future. It remains to be seen if these measures end up satisfying African civil society, especially in countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria where condemnation of China was loudest last month.

Related: Two new essays worth reading on China-Africa relations in the time of COVID-19:

  • There are Chinese racists, and there are Chinese global citizens / China-Africa Project (porous paywall)
    Huáng Hóngxiáng 黄泓翔, the founder of China House, a sustainable development NGO in Kenya, writes about the diversity of Chinese people and their interactions with Africans.
  • Bring back the “Bandung spirit” in China-Africa relationship / Panda Paw Dragon Claw
    Scholar Liú Hǎifāng 刘海方 of Peking University reflects on the history of the China-Africa relationship, and encourages China to “return to the starting point of its embrace of Africa when it was a newly founded country on the international stage” (in 1955, there was a conference in Bandung, Indonesia at which many Asian and African countries found common ground.)
Share
Links for Monday, May 4, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Monday, May 4, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 4, 2020

Trump administration points finger at China for COVID-19 while Chinese state media revives conspiracy theories

Lucas Niewenhuis May 4, 2020

Links for Monday, May 4, 2020

The editors May 4, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates: May 4, 2020

The editors May 4, 2020

Editor’s note for Friday, May 1, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 1, 2020

Trump escalates the COVID-19 blame game as China’s European embassies push counternarratives

Lucas Niewenhuis May 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.