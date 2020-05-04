Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denial of mistreatment of Africans

When news emerged in early April that Africans residents in the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province were facing a wave of discrimination and even evictions because of unfounded suspicion that they were bringing COVID-19 to China, China’s reaction was denial. “All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” a foreign ministry statement published on CGTN Africa read.

China later moved to address the rupture crisis in China-Africa relations, but never admitted that there had been a problem. Nigeria’s House of Representatives last week passed an unprecedented motion to censure China for its mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou.

Now, per the SCMP:

Guangdong province has announced new measures to stop discrimination against foreigners… The measures, introduced on Saturday, are the latest attempt to make amends with the African community following reports that Africans were being forcibly quarantined, kicked out of their homes and denied service in shops and hotels under the guise of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Xinhua reporter Zichen Wang has more information on the regulations in a Twitter thread.

The regulations are a tacit recognition that the incidents of discrimination were real and worth preventing in the future. It remains to be seen if these measures end up satisfying African civil society, especially in countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria where condemnation of China was loudest last month.

Related: Two new essays worth reading on China-Africa relations in the time of COVID-19: